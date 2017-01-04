Uncorked with Brady’s Wine Warehouse: Why you should opt for Washington state wines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Washington state is an undervalued asset in the wine world, according to our friends at Brady's Wine Warehouse.

Our popular Uncorked series is back, and thanks to Brady's on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard, we've got lots of advice when it comes to Washington state wines.

Brady's General Manager Richard Ellis says grapes from Napa Valley in California generally are more expensive than grapes from Washington state, although the quality is similar.

"If I were to describe Washington state reds to people, I would say they have a history of blending, a lot like a Bordeaux," Ellis explains. "I think price point or quality for dollar is second to none."

One example he offers from Brady's is Mark Ryan, an 82 percent Cabernet blend, with the balance being Merlot, Cab Franc and Petit Verdot. It typically scores above 95 points on the 100-point scale for Wine Spectator. It costs $55.

"You'd be hard-pressed to find something from California with that kind of quality in the bottle at that price point," Ellis says.

If you have any questions about wine, stop by Brady's Wine Warehouse, check out their Facebook page or send an email to info@bradyswinewarehouse.com.