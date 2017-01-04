Thief steals SUV and wheelchair belonging to special needs girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) -- Paget Bazile couldn't believe someone would steal her Ford Expedition from her driveway. But last Tuesday morning, January 3, it was gone.

Bazile's case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Bazile lives on Schouest Street in Metairie. Turns out, the thief took more than one means of transportation.

Inside the SUV was a custom wheelchair for Bazile's 16-year-old daughter who has special needs.

A custom wheelchair costs thousands of dollars. Bazile's daughter has epilepsy and cannot even attend school without a wheelchair.

Bazile provided photos of her black Ford Expedition and it Louisiana license plate of VLU-259. She also provided a photo of the custom wheelchair which arrived just a little before Christmas.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice report, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have been booked after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.