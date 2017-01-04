× Sitting pretty in pink: Demo Diva featured on CNBC show ‘Blue Collar Millionaires’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The hot pink dumpster and dump truck empire of New Orleans’ own Simone Bruni will be featured on an episode of CNBC’s “Blue Collar Millionaires.”

Bruni, a New Orleans native and owner of Demolition Diva, says in a Facebook promotion that her company started with “hot pink yard signs” and grew into a multi-million dollar demolition company with three excavators, two roll-off trucks, and 100 dumpsters – all hot pink, of course.

“As a woman I was bringing those emotional qualities to a business that normally is very perfunctory, very rough, crusty,” Bruni says in the promotional video. “You would never imagine that demolition would be very soft and feminine. But I made it that way.”

The television show describes itself as a “docu-series (that) profiles big personalities who’ve gotten rich by getting their hands dirty.”

Bruni was a corporate meeting planner who worked to bring big conventions to town before Hurricane Katrina changed everything in 2005, according to her website:

“Sometimes a disaster can open some of the greatest opportunities in one’s life. The Katrina disaster opened that door for me and I walked straight through it,” says Simone. “I couldn’t see it at first. I knew that I had to put one foot in front of the other day by day and rebuild my little house. I was so overwhelmed with grief. As I began to see that my neighbors’ needs were greater than mine…that’s when I caught the vision. The Demo Diva was born. This was my new niche. And I thank God every day for such rewarding, wonderful work.”

Bruni’s episode of “Blue Collar Millionaires” airs at 9 p.m. Central time on CNBC.