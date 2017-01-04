× NOPD looking for armed robbery suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a man they say committed one of the first armed robberies of 2017 in New Orleans.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Curtis Belton, who police say committed an armed robbery around 9 p.m. on January 2.

Belton approached the victim in the 2800 block of St. Ann Street, brandished a silver handgun, and made off with the victim’s cell phone and debit card, according to the NOPD.

Belton was last seen wearing a dark denim jacket with a black hooded sweatshirt underneath, dark pants, and a red baseball cap.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Curtis Belton is asked to contact First District detectives at (504) 658-6010.