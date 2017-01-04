New Orleans’ newest fest: The Bloody Mary Festival is coming

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Bring your best hangover to the Howlin’ Wolf in March.

The New Orleans Convention & Visitor’s Bureau just announced that New Orleans will host its first Bloody Mary Festival.

The Bloody Mary Festival will showcase 12 of New Orleans’ most innovative and unique Bloody Marys on Sunday, March 26 at Howlin’ Wolf from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The festival will be a ticketed event, allowing attendees unlimited Bloody Mary tasting while voting for their favorite.

Participating bars include:

Dante’s Kitchen

Rosedale

The Maison

Bar Tonique

Café Fleur de Lis

Apolline

Mid City Yacht Club

Commander’s Palace

Lousianna Sisters

Ruby Slipper Cafe

Bacobar

Sylvain

For more information, click HERE.