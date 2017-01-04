× 2017 Monster Jam Prize Pack Contest – Win Tickets to the Show!

Enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to Monster Jam when it comes thundering into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, January 28, 2017!

This contest will be open from 9:00 AM January 5, 2017 until 11:59 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2017.

One lucky winner will be randomly selected after 10 AM on Friday, January 20, 2017. To register for your chance to win, fill out the submission form below.

For more information about Monster Jam, or to purchase tickets, visit the Mercedes-Benz Superdome website at: www.mbsuperdome.com or the official Monster Jam site at www.monsterjam.com.

SPONSORS: