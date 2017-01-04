Marigny car thief caught on tape

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on surveillance video stealing a car in the Marigny.

The suspect can be seen using a key to enter a locked Mazda parked in front of a residence in the 5100 block of Marigny Street, start the car, and drive away.

The keys to the Mazda were inside another vehicle at the residence, according to the NOPD.

Watch a video of the car theft below.

The NOPD offers the following tips for protecting yourself from auto thefts like this one:

Lock the vehicle’s doors

Close the vehicle’s windows and sunroofs

Don’t leave valuables such as laptops, cell phones, wallets, purses or GPS devices in plain view in the vehicle

Put away the garage door opener and any items that may contain personal information

Move valuables to the trunk of the vehicle before reaching your destination

Don’t leave keys in the vehicle, including spare keys for other vehicles