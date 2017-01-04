× Mardi Gras Flash Mob dance classes set to begin

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Practice begins this Saturday for the fourth annual Mardi Gras Mambo Flash Mob.

Flashmob New Orleans, the local community-based dance company known for the annual Michael Jackson “Thriller” Flash Mob at New Orleans City Hall, is holding early registration for its 4th Annual Mardi Gras Mambo Flash Mob Workshop 2017, which is hosted by the New Orleans School of Ballet.

The seven-week session is open to the public and will be held Jan. 7 through Feb. 22 on Saturdays, at 717 Adams St., the corner of Adams and Maple streets.

The workshops will be held from 2:15pm to 3:30 p.m.

Flashmob New Orleans founder and artistic director Kenneth “Kynt” Bryan will lead classes.

Several classes will focus on the choreography of traditional New Orleans dances, which will include a medley of Mardi Gras favorites all synched into a flash mob extravaganza. Similar to the “Thriller” and “Beat It” flash mob series, “Mardi Gras Mambo” will trace the origins of New Orleans music, dance, and will conclude with several secret flash mob performances coinciding with Mardi Gras 2017.

This event is open to the public and designed for the family. The cost is $70 for the entire session or $10 per individual class.

To register, email kyntbryan@hotmail.com or call (504) 453-6991.