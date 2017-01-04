× Loyola University graduate, Rapper G. Eazy makes Forbes ’30 under ’30 list

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Loyola University is very proud of one of their graduates. Rapper, G Eazy made the Forbes list for “30 under 30.” 600 of the brightest young innovators, entrepreneurs, and game changers were selected for the honor.

Today, Loyola tweeted their congratulations to the rapper who studied music, while at Loyola.

In October, G Eazy came back to New Orleans to perform at VooDoo Fest. Last year, he had a huge hit with Louisiana native, Britney Spears with the hit, “Make Me Oooh!”

For a link to the Forbes list, click HERE.