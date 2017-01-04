× Love it, Like it, Hate it: Protein Coffee Drinks

Coffee + Protein? It’s a match made in multi-tasker heaven – but if we’re not careful, we could also be sipping a day’s worth of added sugar! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly gives us the Skinny on the best and worst of protein-coffee drinks in stores!

LOVE IT!

PJs Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice – with Ochsner Eat Fit

Small Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice (12 oz): 98 milligrams caffeine

170 calories – 160 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar) – 17 grams protein.

Medium Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice (16 oz): 123 milligrams caffeine

230 calories – 210 mg sodium – 22 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar) – 21 grams protein.

ICONIC {180 mg caffeine}

130 calories – 220 mg sodium – 380 mg potassium – 8 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: Grass fed milk protein isolate, coffee, blue agave, chicory root, sunflower oil, monkfruit, stevia leaf extract, sea salt…

LonoLife Kona Blend Protein Coffee | Hydrolyzed Collagen Stick Pack & K-Cup

45 calories – 10 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 fiber – 0 sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen (pure bone collagen) infused into coffee

LIKE IT!

CalNaturale Svelte – Cappuccino {“contains small amount of naturally-occurring caffeine”}

180 calories – 7 grams fat – 1 gram sat fat – 135 mg sodium – potassium n/a – 21 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 11 grams protein

Ingredients include: Soymilk, rice syrup solids, cane syrup, inulin, coffee, vitamin/minerals, stevia…

Orgain Organic Cold Brew Coffee + Protein

100 calories – 5 grams fat – 2 grams sat fat – 220 mg sodium – 400 mg potassium – 9 grams carb – 2 grams sugar – 10 grams protein

Ingredients include grass fed milk protein concentrate, cream, erythritol, cold brew concentrate, locust bean gum, gellan gum, stevia, etc.

Java Pro by Isopure (70 mg caffeine per serving)

100 calories 1.5 grams fat – 1 gram sat fat – 110 mg sodium – 5 grams carb – 0 fiber – 4 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Ingredients include milk, coffee, salt, sucralose, caffeine…

HATE IT!

Orgain Organic Nutritional Shake – Iced Café Mocha {0 mg caffeine}

250 calories – 7 grams fat – 1 gram sat fat – 260 mg sodium – 320 mg potassium – 32 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar – 16 grams protein

Ingredients include: Organic protein blend, Organic Carbohydrate Blend (cane juice, brown rice syrup, rice syrup solids), sunflower oil, inulin, guar gum, carrageenan…. + Vitamin Blend, Organic Veggie Blend (0.0017 ounces) and Organic Fruit Blend (0.0017 ounces)

Starbucks Doubleshot Protein Coffee {approximately 110 mg caffeine}

200 calories – 2.5 grams fat – 1.5 gram sat fat – 120 mg sodium – potassium n/a – 32 grams carbs – 20 grams sugar – 20 grams protein

Ingredients include: Brewed starbucks coffee, reduced-fat milk, skim milk, milk protein concentrate, sugar, erythritol, calcium caseinate, chicory root fiber, carrageenan, monk fruit extract…

###

