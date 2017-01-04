Love it, Like it, Hate it: Protein Coffee Drinks
Coffee + Protein? It’s a match made in multi-tasker heaven – but if we’re not careful, we could also be sipping a day’s worth of added sugar! In today’s Love it, Like it, Hate it, Molly gives us the Skinny on the best and worst of protein-coffee drinks in stores!
LOVE IT!
PJs Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice – with Ochsner Eat Fit
Small Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice (12 oz): 98 milligrams caffeine
- 170 calories – 160 mg sodium – 15 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 6 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar) – 17 grams protein.
Medium Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice (16 oz): 123 milligrams caffeine
- 230 calories – 210 mg sodium – 22 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar) – 21 grams protein.
ICONIC {180 mg caffeine}
- 130 calories – 220 mg sodium – 380 mg potassium – 8 grams carbs – 3 grams sugar – 20 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Grass fed milk protein isolate, coffee, blue agave, chicory root, sunflower oil, monkfruit, stevia leaf extract, sea salt…
LonoLife Kona Blend Protein Coffee | Hydrolyzed Collagen Stick Pack & K-Cup
- 45 calories – 10 mg sodium – 2 grams carb – 0 fiber – 0 sugar – 10 grams protein
- Ingredients: Hydrolyzed collagen (pure bone collagen) infused into coffee
LIKE IT!
CalNaturale Svelte – Cappuccino {“contains small amount of naturally-occurring caffeine”}
- 180 calories – 7 grams fat – 1 gram sat fat – 135 mg sodium – potassium n/a – 21 grams carbs – 6 grams sugar – 11 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Soymilk, rice syrup solids, cane syrup, inulin, coffee, vitamin/minerals, stevia…
Orgain Organic Cold Brew Coffee + Protein
- 100 calories – 5 grams fat – 2 grams sat fat – 220 mg sodium – 400 mg potassium – 9 grams carb – 2 grams sugar – 10 grams protein
- Ingredients include grass fed milk protein concentrate, cream, erythritol, cold brew concentrate, locust bean gum, gellan gum, stevia, etc.
Java Pro by Isopure (70 mg caffeine per serving)
- 100 calories 1.5 grams fat – 1 gram sat fat – 110 mg sodium – 5 grams carb – 0 fiber – 4 grams sugar – 16 grams protein
- Ingredients include milk, coffee, salt, sucralose, caffeine…
HATE IT!
Orgain Organic Nutritional Shake – Iced Café Mocha {0 mg caffeine}
- 250 calories – 7 grams fat – 1 gram sat fat – 260 mg sodium – 320 mg potassium – 32 grams carbs – 12 grams sugar – 16 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Organic protein blend, Organic Carbohydrate Blend (cane juice, brown rice syrup, rice syrup solids), sunflower oil, inulin, guar gum, carrageenan…. + Vitamin Blend, Organic Veggie Blend (0.0017 ounces) and Organic Fruit Blend (0.0017 ounces)
Starbucks Doubleshot Protein Coffee {approximately 110 mg caffeine}
- 200 calories – 2.5 grams fat – 1.5 gram sat fat – 120 mg sodium – potassium n/a – 32 grams carbs – 20 grams sugar – 20 grams protein
- Ingredients include: Brewed starbucks coffee, reduced-fat milk, skim milk, milk protein concentrate, sugar, erythritol, calcium caseinate, chicory root fiber, carrageenan, monk fruit extract…
###
