Lots of Hollywood sequals and remakes to hit theaters in 2017

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - This year, movie fans will get to see their favorite characters on the big screen again. Though some of the original casts won't be in the remakes, fans will get a different perspective on some of their favorite classics!
Here's a list of the movie remakes scheduled to hit the box office this year:
Jumanji - December
Power Rangers - March
Beauty and the Beast - March
Friday the 13th - October
Baywatch - May
Stephen King's It - September
Sequels in 2017
John Wick: Chapter 2 - February
Fast & Furious 8 - April
Smurfs: The Lost Village - April
World War Z 2 - June
Bad Moms 2 - November
Wolverine: Logan - March
Spider-Man: Homecoming - July
Pitch Perfect 3 - August
Guardians of the Galaxy - August
Starwars: Volume VIII - December
Transformers: The Last Night - June
Despicable Me 3 - June
War of the Planet of the Apes - July
Annabelle 2 - August
xXx: The Return of Xander Cage - January
Cars 3 - June
Bad Boys 3 - January (2018)