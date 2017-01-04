Lots of Hollywood sequals and remakes to hit theaters in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - This year, movie fans will get to see their favorite characters on the big screen again. Though some of the original casts won't be in the remakes, fans will get a different perspective on some of their favorite classics!

Here's a list of the movie remakes scheduled to hit the box office this year:

Jumanji - December

Power Rangers - March

Beauty and the Beast - March

Friday the 13th - October

Baywatch - May

Stephen King's It - September

Sequels in 2017

John Wick: Chapter 2 - February

Fast & Furious 8 - April

Smurfs: The Lost Village - April

World War Z 2 - June

Bad Moms 2 - November

Wolverine: Logan - March

Spider-Man: Homecoming - July

Pitch Perfect 3 - August

Guardians of the Galaxy - August

Starwars: Volume VIII - December

Transformers: The Last Night - June

Despicable Me 3 - June

War of the Planet of the Apes - July

Annabelle 2 - August

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage - January

Cars 3 - June

Bad Boys 3 - January (2018)