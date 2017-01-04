× ‘He fight, he don’t play. Juan LaFonta will handle yo case’: Big Freedia bounces out for local ad

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – How many times can you say “Juan LaFonta” in a 60-second YouTube video? Just ask Big Freedia.

The Queen of Bounce stars in a bounce-iful new YouTube ad for personal injury lawyer Juan LaFonta.

“Man, why you look so serious?” Freedia asks LaFonta in the video’s opening scene.

The bounce song repeats “Juan LaFonta” numerous times throughout the song, along with the lyrics, “He fight, he don’t play. Juan Lafonta will handle yo case.”

The ad, which had more than 65,000 views on YouTube as of Wednesday afternoon, comes just a few months after Freedia was dealing with his own legal troubles.

He was sentenced to three years of probation in August for lying about his income in order to continue receiving Section 8 housing vouchers.

Freedia, whose real name is Freddie Ross Jr., pleaded guilty to theft of government funds in March.

According to court documents, Freedia, who also has a reality TV show on Fuse, applied for Section 8 benefits in March 2009, listing his monthly income between $100 and $1,000. He was accepted into the program and began receiving about $521 per month for rent. Freedia fraudulently received about $35,000 worth of housing vouchers from 2010-2014.