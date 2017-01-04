Get the Skinny: Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice at PJ’s Coffee!

If you love frozen blended coffee drinks but don’t want all of the added sugar, you’re in luck!

Just in time for the New Year, PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans is introducing the Eat Fit-approved Protein Velvet Ice, created in partnership with Ochsner Eat Fit.

With 21 grams of protein in a medium, the Protein Velvet Ice can pull double-duty as a caffeine-boosted pick-me-up + meal or snack on the go, perfect for breakfast on the run, afternoon snack, pre-workout snack, post-workout recovery, or even lunch in a pinch.

Ingredients include:

EAS Whey Protein: Great tasting protein powder that mixes easily, whey protein adds a punch of protein while staying true to the smooth, creamy texture that the Velvet Ice is known for. Protein helps to boost alertness, focus & assist with muscle recovery, making it an ideal addition, pre or post-workout.

PJ’s Cold Drip Iced Coffee Concentrate: The combination of protein with caffeine before workouts can help enhance performance and decrease perception of pain, which makes the icy beverage perfect for athletes or those regularly visiting the gym.

Nutrition Facts:

PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice is available in mocha and vanilla, with 21 grams of protein in a medium drink. Mix up the flavors but still keep it super-low sugar with sugar-free flavored syrups, like caramel or hazelnut.

Small PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice (12 ounces): Per serving: 98 milligrams caffeine, 170 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat (2.5 grams plant-based saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar), 17 grams protein.

Medium PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice (16 ounces): Per serving: 123 milligrams caffeine, 230 calories, 6 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat (3.75 grams plant-based saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 21 grams protein.

Large PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice (20 ounces): Per serving: 147 milligrams caffeine, 290 calories, 8 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat (5 grams plant-based saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 28 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar), 25 grams protein.

The Ochsner Eat Fit Mission is to make the healthy choice the easy choice. It is designed specifically for people who want to indulge without the guilt, meeting the community where they are and providing food and beverage options that are both nutritious and delicious. For more information please visit OchsnerEatFit.com, and follow Eat Fit NOLA on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

For more information on PJ's new Protein Velvet Ice, visit www.PJsCoffee.com

PJ’s Coffee Eat Fit Protein Velvet Ice Press Release

