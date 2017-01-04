Auto dealer mascot faces impossible challenge of staying upright

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – What happens when you mix slippery ice and oversized paws? Face plants, and plenty of them.

The mascot for a car dealership in Minnesota recently learned that lesson the hard way.

White Bear Mitsubishi sells new and used vehicles in the White Bear Lake area. As you may have guessed, their mascot is a big, white bear, aptly named “White Bear.”

During a recent commercial shoot, White Bear teamed up with Goldy Gopher, the Minnesota Golden Gophers men’s ice hockey mascot. They filmed at the Twin Cities campus of the University of Minnesota.

While Goldy Gopher appears to be a pro on the ice, White Bear did not fare so well.

Luckily, White Bear had plenty of ice around to soothe his bumps and bruises!