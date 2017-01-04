Diego Luna’s ’emotional’ response to ‘Star Wars’ fan tribute

(CNN) — “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has been flying through theaters since opening last month — with an ethnically diverse cast of heroes featuring Diego Luna as the rebellious, Cassian Andor.

On Monday, Luna shared a touching story on Twitter from a fan who wrote about the importance of seeing Luna — a native of Mexico — represented in the new “Star Wars” spinoff.

“I took my father to see ‘Rogue One’ today. I’ve wanted to take him for awhile. I wanted my Mexican father, with his thick Mexican accent, to experience what it was like to see a hero in a blockbuster film, speak the way he does,” the fan wrote.

The fan, which according to Luna’s tweet goes by the handle “riveralwaysknew,” wrote that after Luna began speaking in the film, the fan’s father said, “He has a heavy accent.”

The father then asked if the film was successful and why Luna hadn’t changed his accent.

“I told him that Diego has openly talked about keeping his accent and how proud he is of it,” the fan wrote. “And my dad was silent for a while and then said, ‘And he was a main character.’ And I said, ‘he was.’ And my dad was so happy.”

The fan ended the post “representation matters.”

Luna responded in a tweet, “I got emotional reading this.”

“Rogue One” has so far made more than $800 million worldwide for Disney.