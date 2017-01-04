Co-founder of Krewe of Tucks passes away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Bob Reichert, the co-founder of the Krewe of Tucks, has passed away.

In a message to Krewe of Tucks members, Reichert's co-captain, Lloyd Frischhertz, wrote:

"Unfortunately my partner of 49 years in Krewe of Tucks and your Captain Bob Reichert passed away peacefully at home."

Reichert founded the Krewe of Tucks with his friend, Lloyd Frischhertz while in school at Loyola University. The two were fraternity brothers in Phi Kappa Theta.

When they could't be Flambeaux carriers, they decided to create their own parade. Tucks was born. The Krewe of Tucks is now in its 49th year.

The services for Reichert will be held at Jacob Schoen & Son Funeral Home located at 3827 Canal Street, New Orleans, LA 70119 on Friday, January 6, 2017.

Visitation for the public is from 10:00 A.M. – 12:15 P.M. Following visitation, a mass will be held at the chapel on site from 12:15 P.M. – 1:00 P.M.



In addition, a memorial reception for Reichert will be held Friday, January 6th at 2:30 P.M. at The Mansion at Mardi Gras World, 1380 Port of New Orleans Place, New Orleans, LA 70130.

All members of Tucks, family, and friends are invited. Parking is available at the rear of the building.