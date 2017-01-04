× Battle of New Orleans anniversary events begin

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Battle of New Orleans Anniversary is this Sunday, but activities begin Wednesday night with a historical symposium at the Saint Bernard Historic Courthouse.

There will be a tour of the courthouse at 6:00 P.M. Then at 6:30, Lecturer Anthony Fernandez will discuss the “Battle of Lake Borgne.”

He’ll also talk about naval battles in the New Orleans area in the late 18th and early 19th century and the importance of Lake Borgne as a shipping and trade route.

There will be another lecture Thursday night, and speakers all day on Friday and Saturday.

Click here for more information on all the events happening this week.