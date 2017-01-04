× Arabi man hit by falling bullet on New Year’s Eve

ARABI, La. (WGNO) – An Arabi man was wounded by a falling bullet while watching fireworks in front of his door at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

According to the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 54-year-old victim, whose name wasn’t released, had just stepped outside his home in the 1800 block of Schnell Drive with his wife to watch neighborhood fireworks at midnight on New Year’s Eve when he felt pain in the lower torso.

When he went inside to examine what hit him he was bleeding heavily. His wife drove him to St. Bernard Parish Hospital. An X-ray revealed a projectile lodged in him. He had to be taken to University Hospital to have the bullet surgically removed, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

He has since been released.

There are no suspects in the shooting but anyone with information on the shooter should call the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

“Law enforcement has repeatedly stressed the danger of shooting weapons in the air to celebrate the New Year,’’ Pohlmann said. “Here is proof of what can happen – a man wounded while standing outside his door. This could have been a fatality we are talking about and I hope people learn something from this.’’

There were reports of at least one person seen shooting a handgun in Arabi at midnight New Year’s Eve, and three casings were recovered in a lot in the 1800 block of Center Street, but the casings did not match the bullet that hit the victim.