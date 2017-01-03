‘Wobble Cop’ back at it with Parkway Bakery dance-off

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD’s famous “Wobble Cop” was back at it today with a dance-off at Parkway Bakery.

Detective Winston Harbin gained instant internet fame when a video of his spectacular dance moves went viral in 2014.

Harbin visited Parkway this afternoon to talk about his dance moves and motivation.

Predictably, when Harbin started taking questions, he was immediately challenged to a dance-off.

Check out the video of “Wobble Cop” Winston Harbin cutting a rug at Parkway below: