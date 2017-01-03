× Two men busted for using counterfeit movie money to buy fireworks

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two North Shore men have been arrested after they bought fireworks with counterfeit movie money.

The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Booker T. Adams of Bogalusa and 21-year-old Romello Phier Brown of Covington on January 1 for passing counterfeit $100 bills.

Complaints began rolling in that a pair of men were purchasing items using the funny money at a fireworks stand and other Washington Parish businesses, according to the WPSO.

Employees at the fireworks stand noted that the man who passed them a $100 bill with the words “Motion Picture Use Only” written across the back was driving a gold Nissan Murano.

Patrol deputies spotted the vehicle at another business, and witnesses identified the driver as the man who has used the movie money to purchase fireworks.

Brown and Adams were found with $700 in fake cash in their possession.

In addition to the charges stemming from the counterfeit money, Adams also faces two counts of theft of goods and four counts of failure to appear on a narcotics charge and non-support charges.

“Any business receiving bills from a customer should always examine both the front and the back of the bills,” Sheriff Randy Seal said. “In this case, both the front and back of the bills was clearly marked to indicate that the bill was not United States currency. I applaud our detective and patrol divisions for solving this case and making these arrests so quickly.”