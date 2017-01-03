× Three men busted with pot, LSD after harassing cops from moving car

THIBODAUX, La (WGNO) – Three men who drew attention to themselves while committing traffic violations in front of police officers have been arrested on drug charges.

The incident occurred on December 30 just before 9 p.m., when Thibodaux Police say a red Chrysler 300 driven by 20-year-old Luis Reymundo passed by two Thibodaux Police officers standing in the parking lot of a restaurant.

Alexander Smith, 21, hung his head out of the vehicle’s window and began yelling profanities at the two officers.

As Smith was drawing the full attention of the officers, Reymundo blew through a stop sign and failed to use his turn signal.

Officers stopped the vehicle, which also contained 19-year-old Cain Bridges, in the parking lot of a business in the 400 Block of North Canal Boulevard, and smelled what they believed to be marijuana.

The officers discovered that Smith and Bridges had eaten some of the marijuana in an attempt to prevent the officers from finding it.

Bridges was subsequently arrested and charged with possession of LSD, possession of marijuana, and obstruction of justice.

Smith was charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction of justice, while Reymundo was charged with possession of marijuana, failure to use a turn signal, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to have a driver’s license.

All three of the suspects were transported to the Lafourche Parish Detention Center for booking.