× NOPD on the lookout for man who stole six bottles of booze

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on tape stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from a CVS on South Claiborne.

The brazen booze heist occurred just before 8 p.m. on December 29, according to the NOPD.

The unidentified thief grabbed six bottles of alcohol from the shelves and walked out without paying.

If you have information regarding the identity of the wanted individual, the NOPD asks you to please contact Second District detectives at 658-6020 or Crimestoppers at 822-1111 or toll free at 1-800-903-7867.