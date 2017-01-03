× New President and CEO begins job at Port of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Port of New Orleans announced Brandy D. Christian as its new president and CEO. She officially started the job on New Year’s Day.

Previously, Christian worked as the port’s COO. Before beginning her tenure in New Orleans, she worked for the Port of San Diego for 14 years.

“I am honored to build on the Port of New Orleans’ legacy of leadership by embracing growth

opportunities and partnering collaboratively with stakeholders locally and throughout the state for our

collective benefit,” said Christian in a written announcement. “We are capable of achieving great successes, and will need to be both

bold and practical to reach our goals. I look forward to meeting the challenge.”

Christian is the first woman to be President and CEO of the Port of New Orleans in its 120 year history. She succeeds Gary LaGrange who held the seat for 15 years.