× Meteor shower is peaking now; one of the year’s best

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A little known meteor shower may be one of the best chances to see a meteor this year.

The Quantrantid meteor shower is peaking today and the opportunity is brief. While the maximum peak time occurred this morning after sunrise, you can still catch a few of them tonight with our clear skies before the shower ends.

Meteor showers are named after the constellation from which they appear to radiate, but the Quatrantids are a bit different.

Looking at constellation maps, there is no constellation Quadran, but there used to be. The Quadrans Muralis was a constellation in use during the late 1700s when the shower was discovered. Even though it is no longer recognized as a constellation today, the name still held. Now you have to look towards the northeastern corner of the constellation of Bootes, the herdsman.

Tonight’s meteor shower is the remnants of a comet that is no longer with us, but the remnants of its path still cross our orbit around the sun.

In order to see them, look east tonight. The central point of origin of the meteors, while in the constellation Bootes, is easier to find by the more well known Big Dipper. Look just below the last star in the Dipper’s handle. The Quantrantids are also a little different than most meteors in the fact that they are blue, a color that comes from magnesium in the debris burning in the atmosphere.

It’s possible to see between 15-35 meteors an hour tonight in ideal conditions, away from the city lights. The other two things working in our favor are the clear skies from the passage of the latest cold front and also that the moon is but a sliver in the sky and isn’t reflecting as much light. Bundle up though, temperatures are expected to drop sharply after the sun sets.