Get your king cakes!

Manny Randazzo King Cakes in Metarie started their King Cake Season early.

They opened their doors at 6:30 Tuesday morning, but people were already waiting in line at 5:30 a.m.

This Randazzo family recipe has become a New Orleans Mardi Gras tradition for decades. The shop has racks of king cakes for eager customers. Grab one while you can!

King's Day on Friday is supposed to be very busy as well!