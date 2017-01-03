× Istanbul attack: 2 foreigners arrested at airport in nightclub massacre probe

ISTANBUL (CNN) – Turkish authorities arrested two foreign nationals at Istanbul’s Ataturk airport Tuesday in connection with nightclub terror attack early New Year’s Day that left 39 people dead, state-run Anadolu reported.

There were no details available on their nationalities. A total of 16 people have been arrested in connection with the attack so far.

Turkey is still on the hunt for the gunman who carried out the attack at the Reina nightclub, which also left dozens wounded.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted to Twitter, but the claim cannot be independently verified by CNN. It boasted about the first major terrorist attack of 2017.

“In continuation of the blessed operations which ISIS carries out against Turkey, a soldier of the brave caliphate attacked one of the most popular nightclubs while Christians were celebrating their holiday,” the statement read.

Both Turkish and US officials have called the attack an act of terrorism.

Surveillance video of the gunman showed him shooting a security guard and police officer at the entrance of the nightclub. Turkish authorities said they believe he carried out the attack alone.

On Monday, the militant Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, distanced itself from the attack.

“No Kurdish forces have anything to do with this attack,” the PKK said. “The Kurdish freedom fight is also the fight for democratization of Turkey. That’s why we won’t target innocent and civilian people.”

Those killed in the attack were from 14 countries, including India, Morocco, Jordan, Canada, Russia, Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

This is a developing story…