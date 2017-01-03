Healthy Drink of the Day: Skinny Margarita

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Are you trying to start your new year off right, but still craving a cocktail at the end of the day?

Our friends at Rouses and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring you healthy cocktail recipes to help you stick to your diet.

Today, we bring you the Skinny Margarita from Superior Grill.

Here's the recipe:

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila

A half-shot of Gran Gala or Cointreau

Half-ounce of Truvia Simple Syrup

One ounce of lime juice

Half-ounce of orange juice

Combine all the ingredients, add ice, then give it a good shake.

Top it all off with a little soda water.

Enjoy!