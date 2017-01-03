Healthy Drink of the Day: Skinny Margarita

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Are you trying to start your new year off right, but still craving a cocktail at the end of the day?
Our friends at Rouses and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring you healthy cocktail recipes to help you stick to your diet.
Today, we bring you the Skinny Margarita from Superior Grill.
Here's the recipe:
1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
A half-shot of Gran Gala or Cointreau
Half-ounce of Truvia Simple Syrup
One ounce of lime juice
Half-ounce of orange juice
Combine all the ingredients, add ice, then give it a good shake.
Top it all off with a little soda water.
Enjoy!
