Healthy Drink of the Day: Skinny Margarita

Posted 5:42 PM, January 3, 2017, by

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Are you trying to start your new year off right, but still craving a cocktail at the end of the day?

Our friends at Rouses and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring you healthy cocktail recipes to help you stick to your diet.

Today, we bring you the Skinny Margarita from Superior Grill.

Here's the recipe:

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
A half-shot of Gran Gala or Cointreau
Half-ounce of Truvia Simple Syrup
One ounce of lime juice 
Half-ounce of orange juice

Combine all the ingredients, add ice, then give it a good shake. 

Top it all off with a little soda water. 

Enjoy!

Related stories