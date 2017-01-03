Healthy Drink of the Day: Paloma

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Are you trying to start your new year off right, but still craving a cocktail at the end of the day?
Our friends at Rouses and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring you healthy cocktail recipes to help you stick to your diet.
Today's Drink of the Day is the Paloma from Fat Harry's.
Here's the recipe:
1.5 ounces of Blanco Tequila
Half-ounce of Elderflower Liqueur
Half-ounce lime juice
Two ounces of grapefruit juice
Half-ounce Truvia Simple Syrup.
Top it off with ice, shake it up and add a straw.
Enjoy!