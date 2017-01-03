Healthy Drink of the Day: Paloma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Are you trying to start your new year off right, but still craving a cocktail at the end of the day?

Our friends at Rouses and Ochsner Eat Fit Nola have teamed up with News with a Twist to bring you healthy cocktail recipes to help you stick to your diet.

Today's Drink of the Day is the Paloma from Fat Harry's.

Here's the recipe:

1.5 ounces of Blanco Tequila

Half-ounce of Elderflower Liqueur

Half-ounce lime juice

Two ounces of grapefruit juice

Half-ounce Truvia Simple Syrup.

Top it off with ice, shake it up and add a straw.

Enjoy!