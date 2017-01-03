Cookin’ with Nino: Handmade Vegetable Pan Bread
Handmade Vegetable Pan Bread
Ingredients:
- 4 Cups Wheat flour
- 3 green onions finely chopped
- 1/2 red onion finely chopped
- 1/2 jalapeno finely chopped
- 1 medium carrot finely chopped
- 2 tbsp. fresh parsley finely chopped
- 2 eggs beaten
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 3 olive oil
- 1/2 stick butter melted
- 1/2 can coconut milk
Instructions:
Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and cover for 15 minutes. Make dough into balls larger than golf balls and flatten to flatbread size.
Place flatbread pieces in a preheated nonstick skillet and cook on each side for about 5 minutes or until desired crispness.