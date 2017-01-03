Cookin’ with Nino: Handmade Vegetable Pan Bread

Handmade Vegetable Pan Bread

Ingredients:

  • 4 Cups Wheat flour
  • 3 green onions finely chopped
  • 1/2 red onion finely chopped
  • 1/2 jalapeno finely chopped
  • 1 medium carrot finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp. fresh parsley finely chopped
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 2 teaspoons salt
  • 3 olive oil
  • 1/2 stick butter melted
  • 1/2 can coconut milk

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and cover for 15 minutes.  Make dough into balls larger than golf balls and flatten to flatbread size.

Place flatbread pieces in a preheated nonstick skillet and cook on each side for about 5 minutes or until desired crispness.

 

