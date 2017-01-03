× Cookin’ with Nino: Handmade Vegetable Pan Bread

Ingredients:

4 Cups Wheat flour

3 green onions finely chopped

1/2 red onion finely chopped

1/2 jalapeno finely chopped

1 medium carrot finely chopped

2 tbsp. fresh parsley finely chopped

2 eggs beaten

2 teaspoons salt

3 olive oil

1/2 stick butter melted

1/2 can coconut milk

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a mixing bowl and cover for 15 minutes. Make dough into balls larger than golf balls and flatten to flatbread size.

Place flatbread pieces in a preheated nonstick skillet and cook on each side for about 5 minutes or until desired crispness.