A new year but same air rage: Passenger kicked off flight for racist rant

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Just days into 2017 and a report of air rage is already making headlines.

According to the New Zealand Herald, an American man was filmed insulting two passengers of Asian Indian decent seated on either side of him.

Apparently, the tirade got so bad, the flight attendant asked the man if he wanted her to call the captain and have him turn the plane around.

That’s when the man responded saying “Do you know how cool it would be to have the airplane turned around because of me? You are going to do that? You’d do that? I’m being impolite aren’t I, fat ass.”

The video cuts off after that but according to the paper, the man’s rant got even worse from there.

The flight was eventually diverted to New Zealand where the man was arrested on arrival before being referred to immigration.

The 252 passengers aboard the flight were given hotel accommodations for the night.

