Watch severe weather, lightning strike in dramatic time lapse video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Our cameras were rolling as a severe storm rolled through the New Orleans area this afternoon, and we captured lightning strikes and more in a dramatic time lapse video.

Lightning struck right in front of our camera, adding an explosion of light and electricity to the proceedings.

Elsewhere across southern Louisiana, flooding was reported on the North Shore, thousands were without power in Metairie, the Sugar Bowl Fan Jam was canceled, and a possible tornado touched down in Kentwood.

