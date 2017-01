NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – More than 11,000 people have lost power in Metairie due to the severe weather rolling through the area.

As of 11:45 am, Entergy Louisiana reported that crews were on their way to the area to investigate the outage, which has left an estimated 11,385 people without power.

A smaller outage Uptown has left over 1,000 without power.

The region is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more weather updates.