NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam has been called off due to the threat of severe weather.

Allstate announced the cancellation just after 2 p.m.

Due to high winds and the forecasted severe weather, today's Fan Jam is cancelled. #Sugar17 — Allstate Sugar Bowl (@SugarBowlNola) January 2, 2017

The event had been scheduled to run from 4 – 7 p.m. and was set to feature music and events for the whole family.

Much of south Louisiana is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.