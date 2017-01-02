× Severe weather possible today: Tornado watch until 8 p.m.

New Orleans (WGNO) –Severe weather is possible today as a strong system moves in from Texas this afternoon. The entire area of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi is under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Monday. This means conditions are favorable for the development of isolated tornadoes along with a damaging wind threat.

This looks to be a typical severe weather setup for our area where the better chance of severe storms will be on the north shore. The tornado threat will be isolated, but one storm already had a warning issued on it earlier this morning.

The best chance for a tornado will continue through early afternoon with any cells that develop out ahead of the main line. After that, as the line moves through, a strong wind gust threat will be the main issue. Some small hail will also be possible but likely below severe limits.

This system will continue to move through quickly and we will see drier conditions tonight.

Please be aware of weather conditions through the day and have a way to receive warnings if issues. Also be aware of dangerous driving conditions as the squall line itself is moving through the area.