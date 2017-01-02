Pup News: Meet Chancey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chancey is a loving and enthusiastic dog. She's young, energetic, and happy, even though she's spent most of her life in a shelter. She gets along well with kids and other dogs; they're not sure about cats. Chancey has never been owned. She came into ARNO as a puppy and has been overlooked despite her wonderful personality. For this reason, she's extra loving, curling up with her foster parents on the couch whenever she gets the chance. Chancey is fully house-trained and weighs about 55 pounds.

The adoption fee is $200, which includes spay, up to date on shots, and a chip. This dog is in a foster home.

Click here for more information about Chancey.

For more information email adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org or visit our website at animalrescueneworleans.org to complete an adoption application online.