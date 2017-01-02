× Possible tornado reported in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, La. (WGNO) – A possible tornado knocked down trees and utility poles in Kentwood this afternoon.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller is on the scene of the damage, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Government’s Facebook page.

The damage islocated in the Lewiston area and along River Road, according to the post.

No injuries have been reported.

Stick with WGNO for continuing coverage of the severe weather moving through the area right now.