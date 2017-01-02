Panic! At The Disco & Jason Derulo rock Dick Clark’s New Year’s Eve show in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- If the rain kept you indoors on New Year's Eve or if you didn't feel like joining the huge crowds at Jax Brewery, then no worries we've got you covered!

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez got an all-access pass to Dick Clark's star-studded, "New Year's Rockin' Eve" show. For the first time ever, they broadcast LIVE from New Orleans for the Central Time Zone Countdown and "Fleur De Lis" drop at midnight. The Crescent City Countdown Club put on the annual "Fleur De Lis" drop from Jax.

Check out the performances from Jason Derulo and Panic! At The Disco below:

