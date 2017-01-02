× New Orleans woman drowns after car plunges into lake at Bonnabel Boat Launch

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A New Orleans woman drowned last night after the car she was riding in plunged into Lake Pontchartrain near the Bonnabel Boat Launch.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported this afternoon that they have arrested 25-year-old Miguel McCarty in connection with the accident, which occurred last night around 10 p.m.

According to the JPSO, McCarty picked up his landlord, 52-year-old Regina Williams, from a party in New Orleans and drove to the Bonnabel Boat Launch in her Dodge Caravan last night.

McCarty was driving when the vehicle struck an object and plunged into the water, according to the JPSO.

McCarty was able to escape and swim to safety, but Williams was not able to escape the submerged vehicle.

Rescue personnel from the JPSO’s LASER Division located and retrieved the vehicle containing Williams’ body around 1:40 a.m.

McCarty was arrested and booked with one count each of Vehicular Homicide and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, according to the JPSO.