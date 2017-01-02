Molly Kimball, Eat Fit Nola team up with PJ’s for protein-packed Velvet Ice

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Just in time for the New Year, PJ’s Coffee is offering a protein-packed, low-sugar version of its popular frozen Velvet Ice drink.

PJ’s will also debut an Eat Fit menu, teaching customers how to order their favorite PJ’s beverages with fewer calories, carbohydrates and fat grams per serving.

The Protein Velvet Ice is available in two flavors – mocha and vanilla – at all PJ’s locations in the U.S. A medium-sized Protein Velvet Ice has 21 grams of protein.

The new drink was created thanks to a partnership between PJ’s, Ochsner Eat Fit and Ochsner’s Registered Dietitian Molly Kimball, also known for her “Get the Skinny” and “Love it, Like It, Hate It” segments on WGNO’s Good Morning New Orleans.

“We are excited to be adding yet another nutritious option to the PJ’s product line,” says PJ’s Director of Marketing and Brand Strategy Reid Nolte. “The Protein Velvet Ice is a fantastic, healthful complement for the movers and shakers that are our customers, and we’re especially thrilled to be working with Eat Fit.”

The Ochsner Eat Fit Mission is to make the healthy choice the easy choice. It is designed specifically for people who want to indulge without the guilt, meeting the community where they are and providing food and beverage options that are both nutritious and delicious.

PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice uses Whey Protein. A protein-caffeine combination before a workout can help enhance performance and decrease perception of pain, Kimball says.

“As a dietitian with Ochsner Eat Fit, I am beyond excited to partner with the PJ’s team to launch a product that helps fulfill our mission,” says Kimball. “In today’s fast-paced society, it’s difficult to find quick, nutrient-packed items on-the-go. We’ve created a product packed with protein for those needing a go-to beverage with substance; more protein and less sugar will increase your energy and keep you satisfied longer.”

Here’s the complete nutrition information for Protein Velvet Ice:

PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice (small) : Per serving: 98 milligrams caffeine, 170 calories, 4.5 grams fat, 3.5 grams saturated fat (2.5 grams plant-based saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 15 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 6 grams sugar (2 grams added sugar), 17 grams protein.

PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice (medium): Per serving: 123 milligrams caffeine, 230 calories, 6 grams fat, 5 grams saturated fat (3.75 grams plant-based saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 22 grams carbohydrate, 2 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (3 grams added sugar), 21 grams protein.

PJ’s Protein Velvet Ice (large): Per serving: 147 milligrams caffeine, 290 calories, 8 grams fat, 6 grams saturated fat (5 grams plant-based saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 28 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 10 grams sugar (4 grams added sugar), 25 grams protein.

Launched in 2013, Eat Fit now has more than 80 restaurant partners in the New Orleans area, as well as other partners including the Mercedes Benz Superdome, Audubon Zoo, Whole Foods Market and Louis Armstrong International Airport.