Let’s look back at 2016

Now that 2016 is gone, let's take a quick glance back at some of our favorite moments on Devour Power. We hit nearly two dozen new places in 2016. We celebrated our 100th segment by stopping by Jacque Imo's who were also celebrating their own anniversary (20 years of doling out some of NOLA's best eats).

We also hit more of those great only in New Orleans spots like Sammy's (on Elysian Fields), Parenton's (in Jefferson) and Brewster's (in Chalmette). We certainly didn't forget the sweets. We had the great pleasure of discussing cutting edge Doberge cakes with the gang from Debbie does Doberge at their Bakery Bar outpost.

We hope you enjoyed watching our segments as much as we did making them. Stay with us in 2017 for more great plates and places on "News with a Twist" each Monday at 5pm. Happy New Year!