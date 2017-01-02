Help solve New Orleans’ first murder of 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) -- A little after 2:20 in the afternoon on New Year's day, the NOPD responded to the first murder of 2017 in New Orleans. The case is the latest to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

Police say they received a call of shots fired in the Mid-City neighborhood. They say they found the victim in the front yard of a home in the 3800 block of D'Hemecourt Street.

According to police, the victim was 40 years old and was shot multiple times in the body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you can help solve this latest Wheel of Justice caper, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. You don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could earn a cash reward.

So far, more than 320 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.