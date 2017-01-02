Fish and chips and flu pills: Sick customer’s delivery order goes viral

LONDON – Plenty of us turn to takeout when we’re feeling too sick to cook. But a Belfast woman’s order has gone viral after she asked for a side order of medicine with her food.

Feeley’s Fish & Chip Shop received the unusual request from Fiona Cuffe on December 30. In the “‘additional comments” section, she’d written, “Will you please stop in Spar on the way and get me Benylin cold & flu tablets and I’ll give you the money, only ordering food so I can get the tablets I’m dying sick xx.”

Feeley’s shared a photo of the receipt on Facebook with the caption “Words absolutely fail me.”

Despite being taken aback, the restaurant fulfilled the order — and posted a picture of the much-needed flu pills before delivering them.

The original photo has been shared nearly 3,000 times on Facebook, with many commenters from around the world praising Feeley’s customer service. Even Fiona’s father John posted his thanks.

The restaurant’s social media manager, Daniel Casey, told CNN they were “shocked to see such a strange request — but I admired her skill to get what she needed!”

“And she stated she was dying, so of course we were happy to help.

“We operate in a small community and the customer in question has used us several times before,” he said. “She was delighted at receiving the medicine and we wish her a speedy recovery — our customers are the lifeblood of our business, and we will always do what we can for them.”

And just in case Fiona’s medicine didn’t perk her up, Feeley’s even offered to send her a free meal when she’s feeling better.