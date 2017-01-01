The 11th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl fan fest gets some sun on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)-- Sunday Funday! The rain paused Sunday afternoon to lets Tigers and Sooners fan enjoy all that the All State Sugar Bowl fan fest has to offer.

The Allstate Fan Fest is back for its 11th year to once again serve as the backdrop for pre-game events and celebrations leading up to the 2017 Allstate Sugar Bowl. As college football fans descend on New Orleans to see a premiere college football bowl games, Jackson Square was filled with a mix of interactive activities, highlighted by free New Year's Eve performances featuring David Garibaldi, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Panic! at the Disco and Jason Derulo.

Fans could participate in a mini combine, field goal kicking contests with cash prizes, get free t-shirts, enjoy their teams pep rally, and listen to music all for free this weekend.

One fan, Samantha Jones, remarked on how much fun her grandson was having. "He loves it, and as long as he's having a blast, so am I!" said Jones, an OU fan.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl kicks off tomorrow in the Superdome at 7:30 PM between OU and Auburn.

Previous headliners for the Allstate Fan Fest include Usher, Imagine Dragons, Train, Fitz and the Tantrums, O.A.R, FUN., Huey Lewis & the News, Cee-Lo Green, Kelly Clarkson, the Neville Brothers and New Orleans-own Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue. Other past performers include Blues Traveler, Darius Rucker, Eddie Money, Gin Blossoms, Lady Antebellum and Lifehouse.

Despite the on and off rain, fans of all ages enjoyed themselves.