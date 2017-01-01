More rain on the way, then an arctic chill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - As we move into the new year, the warm, wet weather will continue for at least another day. A flood watch remains in effect for the entire region as over 3 inches of rain have saturated area rivers and more is expected through Monday afternoon.

The cold front will finally make it's way through and start to dry us out on Tuesday but we won't cool off until a secondary front arrives late Wednesday. That will send morning lows back into the 30s on the Northshore and the 40s on the Southshore by Thursday morning. Don't expect too much of a warmup as highs will stay in the 40s throughout Thursday afternoon.

Friday morning will feature some of the coldest air of the season as it's possible the Northshore could dip into the lower20s in some spots while the Southshore will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with New Orleans flirting with the freezing mark. Abundant sunshine will wrap up the week before more clouds an another chance for rain arrive next weekend.