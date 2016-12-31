× Not in the Cards: Tigers smash Louisville and Heisman trophy winner Jackson

Ed Orgeron is 1-0 as the permanent head coach at LSU, and that one was a resounding 29-9 win over Louisville Saturday in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl in Orlando.

The LSU defense held Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Louisville offense to three field goals. LSU sacked Jackson 8 times, and held him to 33 rushing yards on 26 carries. Jackson was averaging 6.6 per rush.

Louisville was held to 11 first downs.

“It is hard to get first downs when you are going backwards,” said Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino.

“This type of defensive performance will only help LSU in recruiting,” said WGNO analyst JT Curtis on the Purple and Gold postgame show. “LSU can tell a prospective recruit, we are going to play great defense.”

LSU quarterback Danny Etling completed 16 of 29 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Etling threw one yard touchdown passes to tight end Colin Jeter and running back Derrius Guice.

Guice ran 26 times for 138 yards and a 70 yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke the game open.

Orgeron won 6 of 8 games, taking over for Les Miles who was fired after the Tigers lost at Auburn.