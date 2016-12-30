× Wet change to 2017 ahead

New Orleans (WGNO) – 2017 looks to start on a wet note as we head into Saturday night. As a large storm system approaches from the west moisture will start to move back into the area Saturday. Expect some scattered showers already around the area by sunset if not a little before. A line of heavy rain looks like it is going to move through right around midnight.

The first image shows a model forecast for Saturday night. Keep in mind that is just one model, but it does give you the idea we could see a zone of heavy rain across the area, especially metro New Orleans, right around midnight.

The image above shows the model prediction of rain through noon Sunday. Most of the area could see 2-3 inches of rain Saturday night. Keep in mind more rain will likely move in by Sunday night and Monday.

Right now it looks like we get a break in the activity on New Year’s day. The rain from overnight should move hour with a few hours of just light rain or no rain at all. More rain will come in by Monday morning.

While no severe weather is expected this heavy rain could make for dangerous driving conditions on your New Year’s Eve. Please be careful and be prepared for the wet weather Saturday night.