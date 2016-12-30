Want to see what New Orleans drops on national TV on New Year’s Eve?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Brady Lewis has a big job.

Brady's in charge of a transition team. The transition team he's working on is changing the year from 2016 to 2017.

And there's another transition this year.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says New Orleans has a new way of ringing in the new year.

Times Square has the big ball that's dropped at midnight on New Year's Eve. New Orleans has a brand new, six-foot sheet metal and acrylic fluer-de-lis.

The fleur-de-lis will drop 30 feet. It will take about 20 seconds. It happens at Jax Brewery in the French Quarter.

America will watch it drop as part of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest" on WGNO ABC 26.

New Orleans Solomon Group built it. They're the folks who design and build stages for big events like Essence Fest and college football.