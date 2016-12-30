Sugar Bowl NYE Parade moved to 1:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The AllState Sugar Bowl’s New Year’s Eve Parade has been moved due to concerns over severe weather conditions.

The parade, which AllState describes as “a Mardi Gras-style parade with floats, bands and other participants,” will now begin at 1:30 p.m. on December 31.

The parade begins at the intersection of Elysian Fields Avenue and Decatur Street, and will roll through the French Quarter up Decatur along the Mississippi River, passing iconic landmarks such as The Old US Mint, the French Market, Cafe du Monde, and Jackson Square.