× Payton says Saints are better in 2016

If the Saints don’t win Sunday in Atlanta, they will finish 7-9 for the third straight season. But, head coach Sean Payton says the Saints are a more talented team.

Payton said a strong draft class in 2016, led by first round pick Sheldon Rankins, and second round picks Mike Thomas, and Vonn Bell make the Saints better.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Saints released their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Linebackers Dannell Ellerbe (foot) and Craig Robertson (shoulder) are both listed as questionable.

The game kicks off at 3:25 pm New Orleans time Sunday.