× Orgeron: Bowl game sets tone for Tigers in 2017

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said a win over Louisville in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl will jump start the Tigers heading into 2017.

But, Orgeron said stopping Louisville’s quarterback, Lamar Jackson, will be a tall task. The Heisman Trophy winner accounted for nearly 5,000 yards of total offense. Jackson averaged 6.6 yards per rush, and threw 30 touchdown passes in 2016.

Orgeron made his comments at Friday’s final press conference before Saturday morning’s game. He then posed with Louisville coach Bobby Petrino for pictures.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LSU is aiming for its 3rd bowl win in 4 seasons.

Orgeron is 5-2 as LSU head coach after taking over when Les Miles was fired in September.

The game can be seen live on WGNO TV. Than, after the game join Ed Daniels and JT Curtis for a 30 minute Purple and Gold post game show.

Email your questions to ed@wgno.com or on facebook at WGNO Sports.